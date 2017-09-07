Bobby Cannavale Reunites With Eric McCormack on 'Will & Grace' Set -- See the Pics!
Bobby Cannavale is heading back to Will & Grace!
The 47-year-old actor will reprise his role as Will's ex, Vince D'Angelo, in the reboot's upcoming season, Debra Messing announced with an Instagram pic on Thursday.
"It just gets better and better. ANOTHER fan fav from our little show of yesteryear. @bobby_cannavale is in the house!" Messing captioned the snap. "Little bit of trivia- when we were both youngin's in 1993 we lived across the hall from each other in NYC. #olllllddddddfriends @nbcwillandgrace."
Cannavale posted a shot of his own soon after, as he posed alongside Eric McCormack.
The two couldn't look happier, but what does that mean for Will and Vince? Will & Grace's original series finale in 2005 saw the pair happily married... but the show's creators revealed this summer that the finale's time jump will pretty much be ignored.
Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
