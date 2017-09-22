Bohnes Takes Over an Abandoned Theme Park in Music Video for New Single 'Six Feet Under' – Watch!
Bohnes has your favorite new track!
The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Alex Deleon and is best known as the former frontman for the band The Cab, just dropped his first single, "Six Feet Under," and its accompanying music video.
Directed by Justin Clough, the video was shot at the abandoned Nara Dreamland theme park in Japan, which was built in 1961 to look almost identical to Disneyland. Bohnes and his crew snuck in to film the clip before it was permanently torn down at the end of 2016.
EXCLUSIVE: Hear Danielle Bradbery's Thomas Rhett, Jaren Johnston-Penned Song, 'Hello Summer'
The pop track was produced by Matt Johnson and written with Bryan Sammis, and is the first single from his forthcoming debut album.
"I have been working on this record for the past two years, backpacking around the world for inspiration and taking bits and pieces from everywhere I went," Bohnes tells ET. "I can’t wait to share the music and the incredible visuals we have captured with everyone."
The artist is currently is dating Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver. When asked why his stunning girlfriend isn't starring in the music video, Bohnes says it was "because there is a song written about her on the album, so of course we had to save her for that one."
EXCLUSIVE: Sammi Sanchez Honors Her Latin Heritage With New Single 'Hombre'
Check out the music video for "Six Feet Under" below.
For more new music, watch below!