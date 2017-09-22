Bohnes Takes Over an Abandoned Theme Park in Music Video for New Single 'Six Feet Under' – Watch!

The pop track was produced by Matt Johnson and written with Bryan Sammis, and is the first single from his forthcoming debut album.

"I have been working on this record for the past two years, backpacking around the world for inspiration and taking bits and pieces from everywhere I went," Bohnes tells ET. "I can’t wait to share the music and the incredible visuals we have captured with everyone."

The artist is currently is dating Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver. When asked why his stunning girlfriend isn't starring in the music video, Bohnes says it was "because there is a song written about her on the album, so of course we had to save her for that one."