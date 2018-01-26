'The Bold Type's' Katie Stevens Is Engaged -- See the Ring!

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens is engaged!

Multiple sources confirm to ET that the 25-year-old actress, who first made her name on season nine of American Idol, is engaged to her longtime love, musician Paul DiGiovanni.

Though Stevens has not addressed her engagement publicly, she's not exactly keeping it a secret. Her most recent Instagram posts feature the bling on her left hand, courtesy of her new fiance.

On Friday, Stevens coyly captioned a new photo, "what's up?," casually showing off her engagement ring as she posed on a stool in a sheer top.

Earlier in the week, she posted a red carpet photo from the Freeform Summit on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, where it was apparent she was rocking an engagement ring.

Life is pretty good for Stevens as of late. In another Instagram post, marveling over her blessed life. "Thankful for beautiful days that lead to beautiful nights, and beautiful love that leads to a beautiful life ♥️," she wrote.

The Bold Type returns on Tuesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

See more from the cast of The Bold Type in the video below.

