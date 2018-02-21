Bon Jovi To Perform and Receive First Annual Icon Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Celebrated rock group Bon Jovi is heading to The Forum in Inglewood, California, to rock out at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

iHeartMedia announced that the "Living On a Prayer" group -- led by frontman Jon Bon Jovi -- will not only be performing during next month's star-studded show, but the New Jersey rockers will also be honored with the first annual iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The inaugural award celebrates the beloved band for their continued longevity, contribution to pop culture and the indelible impact they've made on the rock music genre.

The special honor comes just a month before the band is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Bon Jovi is joined by a number of other music superstars who will receive special recognition during this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Chance the Rapper is set to receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, commending his groundbreaking musical artistry and dedication to social and political causes.

Plus, "Havana" singer Camila Cabello will accept the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, presented by L'Oréal Paris, which recognizes the songstress' efforts to push boundaries for female artists and to spread positive, inspirational messages to her fans across the globe.

Additional performers at this year's big show include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Charlie Puth.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin, air live on TBS, TNT and truTV on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Bon Jovi will re-release their #1 debuting album, This House Is Not For Sale, on February 23 with two new songs "When We Were Us" and "Walls."

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Pink & More Nominated for 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- See the Full List!

Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Dance to the Song He Wrote for Her: See the Heartwarming Moment!

All of 2017’s Best Music, Ranked

Related Gallery