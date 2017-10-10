‘Boogie Nights’ Turns 20! Looking Back on Mark Wahlberg and the Ensemble Cast’s Breakthrough Performances

“Here are these people living in this kind of extraordinary world in a very sort of marginal way, but they're really pursuing things that are important to them for one reason or another,” said Moore, who played Jack’s wife, porn star Amber Waves. The role garnered numerous praises from critics, earning Moore her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her loss to Kim Basinger in L.A. Confidential has become one of the most talked about Oscar snubs in years since, but after five nominations -- including two in the same year! -- Moore won for Still Alice in 2015.

“It's great to be able to have a character who runs the whole course and to be with a bunch of characters who run the whole course,” Don Cheadle said at the time. His role as Buck Swope displayed an internal restlessness that manifested in his ever-changing wardrobe inspirations, which ranged from cowboys to Rick James. “And Paul is such a good director and he's such a good writer. There's all of those peaks and valleys in a lot of scenes.”

The movie excelled at giving these tremendous character actors just enough material to stand out in the densely populated ensemble. It’s a testament to Anderson’s writing and direction that your favorite aspect of the film can easily change upon each viewing. Just when you’ve settled on Alfred Molina’s manic drug dealer (and mixtape fan) as your favorite character, you’re forced to start from scratch after discovering William H. Macy’s brilliant delivery in a simple line like “Good name.”