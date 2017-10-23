Brad Paisley Adorably Teases Chris Young Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Induction -- Go Behind the Scenes (Exclusive)
Chris Young is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- but Brad Paisley isn't letting it go to his head!
"I texted him on the way over here actually. I was like, 'Thank you so much for being here tonight, man. It means a lot to me,'" Young told ET backstage at the historic Nashville venue, just before Paisley was set to induct him into the prestigious club. "And he goes, 'I sent them multiple messages trying to get them to reconsider, but they wouldn't. So I guess I'm gonna show up.' Which is exactly what you'd expect him to say."
Later, Paisley would offer an equally heartfelt and hilarious speech in honor of his longtime friend, who first made his Opry debut in 2006 after winning Nashville Star.
"He is one of the sweetest, greatest people that we've ever had in this format," Paisley gushed backstage to ET, after, of course, explaining that he wasn't quite ready to get sentimental over text earlier that day.
"I mean, you talk about a class act, a great guy, a person who -- I mean, he just doesn't have any of that thing that you would consider a negative about somebody who's famous and successful. There's no ego in Chris. He's so willing to be a friend to anyone he meets, and he belongs in this place," he continued. "That is exactly what the Opry has always been. There's so many stories over the years of the camaraderie of this building and what it means to be a part of this, and Chris just epitomizes that in the way he lives his life and the way he is towards people."
Go behind the scenes of Young's big night in the exclusive video below.
Young was inducted into the Opry on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and released his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, just days later on Friday, Oct. 20.
