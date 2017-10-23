Brad Paisley Adorably Teases Chris Young Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Induction -- Go Behind the Scenes (Exclusive)

Chris Young is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- but Brad Paisley isn't letting it go to his head!

"I texted him on the way over here actually. I was like, 'Thank you so much for being here tonight, man. It means a lot to me,'" Young told ET backstage at the historic Nashville venue, just before Paisley was set to induct him into the prestigious club. "And he goes, 'I sent them multiple messages trying to get them to reconsider, but they wouldn't. So I guess I'm gonna show up.' Which is exactly what you'd expect him to say."

Later, Paisley would offer an equally heartfelt and hilarious speech in honor of his longtime friend, who first made his Opry debut in 2006 after winning Nashville Star.

"He is one of the sweetest, greatest people that we've ever had in this format," Paisley gushed backstage to ET, after, of course, explaining that he wasn't quite ready to get sentimental over text earlier that day.