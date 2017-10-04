Brad Pitt Focused and 'Low-Key' While Filming 'Ad Astra,' Kids Haven’t Visited Him On Set, Source Says

Brad Pitt is in full work mode.

The 53-year-old actor continues to be low-key despite his A-list status as he films his latest movie, Ad Astra.

"When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” a source tells ET. "He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work."

Despite his split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt is looking better than ever and focused as production wraps in the next few weeks, the source adds. However, his six children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- have yet to visit him on set.