Brad Pitt Transforms Into His ‘90s Heartthrob Self Thanks to a Simple Shave: See the Shocking Pics!
He’s back! Brad Pitt’s been on a real hair evolution for the past few years. From his long locks to his scruffy beard, it’s been quite the journey.
But on Saturday, the Oscar winner, 53, was once again turning heads all thanks to a clean shave. Pitt looked decades younger at the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas.
The single star was back to his ‘90s heartthrob ways, rocking his spiky hair, signature grin, and fresh face.
Pitt wore a black Gucci suit with a colorful tie to the event and mingled with the other celebrity guests.
Pitt is in the midst of filming his new movie Ad Astra, and has been keeping a low-key profile on set.
"When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” a source previously told ET. "He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work."
