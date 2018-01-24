Bradley Cooper Wrote an Article About Friends With Benefits in 1993 for His Local Newspaper

Before he was an Oscar-nominated actor, Bradley Cooper tried his hand at journalism.

On Tuesday, Tommy Rowan, a feature writer for the Philly Inquirer, tweeted out a news clipping of an article Cooper wrote for the Philadelphia Daily News in 1993 when he was an 18-year-old intern at his local newspaper.

The editorial piece is titled "When Best Friends Cross the Line," and asks the age-old question: "Can best friends who are the opposite sex hook up without destroying their friendship?"

Cooper admits that in his case, the answer is "yes."

Following a bold lead, he writes, "I know once you take that step over the platonic line everything is supposed to change. Suddenly you start to hate that guy she always told you was hot. But that's not really true in my case."

Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM — tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018

Cooper, does, however, confess, "Both my best friend, Deborah Landes, and I still talk about other people, although the conversation does get a little more tense."

The Silver Linings Playbook star goes on to explain why this arrangement works for him and his gal pal. "The reason that we are able to cross that line and obtain that great friendship is that we really don't know how to be anything other than best friends," he notes. "I realize this when people ask me if we are going out. It sounds to weird to even imagine; however, to an outsider, it probably looks as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend."

Cooper then insists that the casual relationship was inevitable. "There has always been an underlying attraction between the two of us; however, it was never confronted until this year," he explains. "Before, we could never fathom the idea of being more than just friends, especially because she was involved in a relationship with a friend of mine. After they broke up, things began to change."

Once his friend was single again, these two went from best friends to prom dates! "We never even thought twice about going to the prom with anyone else," he shares.

Being realistic, Cooper notes that he's aware that this high school fling won't last forever. "Because we are both seniors, I realize that we might as well just enjoy the time we have left before we go to college. Because once college hits our relationship will definitely return to 'best friendship,'" he confides. "It is somewhat easy to say everything is cool now, because we are still in school. The real test will probably come when I have to hear about how much fun she's having at the Shore this summer."

Twenty-five years later, Cooper is doing all right in the romance department! He is currently with Irina Shayk and the two welcomed a baby girl, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, on March 21.

Here's a look at a PDA moment shared between the 43-year-old actor and 32-year-old supermodel:

