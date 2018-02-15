Bradley Whitford to Join Cast of 'A Handmaid's Tale' As Recurring Guest

Bradley Whitford will be joining the dystopian drama series A Handmaid's Tale, a rep for Hulu confirms to ET.

Whitford, a 58-year-old actor best known for his roles on The West Wing and Transparent and, more recently, in the acclaimed horror film Get Out, will be guest starring in the upcoming second season as Commander Joseph Lawrence.

Whitford's character is described as "the architect of Gilead's economy, is gruff and intimidating, with a disheveled mad genius vibe. His sly humor and flashes of kindness make him a confusing, mysterious presence for his newest Handmaid."

Whitford joins Marisa Tomei, who will also be playing a guest role on the series, though her "intense" role has been kept under wraps.

A Handmaid's Tale, which stars and is produced by Elisabeth Moss, cleaned up the Primetime Emmy Awards with eight awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. It was the first time a streaming service had won an award for best series.

Season two begins April 25 on Hulu.

Watch Marisa Tomei talk about her "intense" role on the series in the video below.

