Brandon Flynn Weighs in on Those Intense PDA Pics With Boyfriend Sam Smith

Brandon Flynn’s reaction to those meme-worthy, PDA-packed paparazzi pics of him kissing boyfriend Sam Smith can best be summed up in emoji form.

The 13 Reasons Why star took to social media on Tuesday after a “Best of Grindr” Instagram account posted a screenshot of a tweet poking fun at pics of the cute couple sharing a passionate makeout session outside of the Soho House in London earlier this week.

“Congratulations to Sam Smith on what looks like his first ever kiss,” the tweet read.



Flynn weighed in on the post with a comment, conveying his thoughts with a simple crying emoji.

The cute couple is spending some time in London following the Brit Awards last week, and it appears that Flynn, a Florida native, is having a hard time adjusting to the frigid English climate. He posted an Instagram pic on Tuesday captioned “F***ing Freezing,” with a photo credit to Smith.

Fucking Freezing 📸@samsmithworld A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Feb 27, 2018 at 5:59am PST

But this isn’t the first time the pair have been spotted packing on the PDA. Check out the video below for more from the super-cute couple!

