Brandy Tears Up Reuniting With 'Moesha' Cast 16 Years Later, Talks Possible Reboot
The Moesha cast is back!
The cast of the UPN sitcom reunited on The Real on Friday, 16 years after the show's finale, and the crew struggled to hold back their emotions.
Brandy couldn't help but tear up while reuniting with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk and Ray J.
"This is just such a great moment," she explained. "This is beautiful. This is God. This is love. This is everything. Thank you guys so much for this moment."
Moesha aired from 1996 to 2001 and followed Brandy's character as she navigated family and teenage life in Los Angeles. Nearly two decades later, the cast couldn't be more on board for a possible reboot.
"We ended on a cliff," Brandy reasoned. "[Moesha's brother] Miles was kidnapped, [and] we don't know who's pregnant."
ET spoke with Brandy last year, and she opened up about Moesha's legacy and the possibility of continuing the story on screen.
“I was very, very disappointed with how the show ended,” Brandy said, revealing she still gets questions from fans about the fate of the show’s characters. “I would really love to resolve that issue.”
“[A Netflix reboot] would be awesome,” she added, noting that Full House came back with Fuller House. “We could do, like, two episodes or something. I'm ready to go!”
