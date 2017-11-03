Brandy Tears Up Reuniting With 'Moesha' Cast 16 Years Later, Talks Possible Reboot

The Moesha cast is back!

The cast of the UPN sitcom reunited on The Real on Friday, 16 years after the show's finale, and the crew struggled to hold back their emotions.

Brandy couldn't help but tear up while reuniting with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk and Ray J.

"This is just such a great moment," she explained. "This is beautiful. This is God. This is love. This is everything. Thank you guys so much for this moment."