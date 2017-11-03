Brant Daugherty Spills Details About Next 'Fifty Shades' Film & If He'll Appear on 'PLL' Spinoff (Exclusive)
Hollywood hunk Brant Daugherty is poised to make his next big splash in Fifty Shades Freed, but first, he’s heating up screens on the new season of Relationship Status.
From executive producer Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Relationship Status is an anthology series about 20 and 30-something city dwellers who are trying to deal with the challenges of dating in the modern digital age. Also, did we mention that everyone in it is super hot?
Daugherty stopped by the ET Live Studio this morning to dish about the series, his role in Freed and revisit his dramatic exit from Pretty Little Liars.
As he told ET's Leanne Aguilera, he still can’t believe that he’s joining the Fifty Shades universe as Sawyer, Anastasia Steele’s bodyguard.
"It is really mind-blowing to me all of the time. It's just the craziest thing,” he said. “You're so aware of what it is, and then to come in at the tail end of the third movie and just kind of enter into this world – I remember walking around Christian's apartment on set and I was just like, 'This set costs more than my house! This is amazing!'"
He also can’t stop gushing about co-star Dakota Johnson. “She's the best to work with. She's immensely talented and it's always interesting to watch somebody give an amazing performance when you're standing this far in front of them," he said. "There's, like, five percent of your brain where you're just like, 'Oh my god, she's just crushing this right now!' And the rest of the 96 percent of you is in character.”
Obviously, things are going to get a little steamy onscreen and Daugherty is anticipating the reactions of his close friends and family when things heat up. “I've seen some of the scenes and it looks so good. I'm so excited. I'm a little interested to see how my mom is going to react to it,” he joked. "I think my mom would probably say, ‘Brant! I told you, when you moved to Hollywood, don’t take your clothes off.'"
Taking his clothes off, however, is an improvement over what came off at the end of his stint on PLL. As you may recall, Daugherty's character on the show was brutally beheaded by his own axe! Recovering from literally having your head separated from your body is a tall order (even on television), but that doesn’t stop the actor from hoping he’ll make an appearance on the PLL spinoff.
"It would be tricky. They could put my head in, like, a jar maybe or flashbacks maybe. Marlene [King], if you're watching, we can use me in flashbacks,” he explained. “We’re going to see how quickly they can reattach my head, and wherever medical technology is at in the next six months, we'll find out."
Regardless of whether or not a medical breakthrough will be able to save his head, he feels very fondly about his time on PLL.
"I miss PLL every day, to be honest with you. It was the best experience. I had no experience when I got on that show and they really gave me a chance to blossom as an actor, and we had seven incredible seasons with this amazing fan base and everyone was so enthralled by the show and so enthusiastic, and it's left a big whole in my life,” he raved. “I’ve got to say, I'm able to move on and do different things now, but I do miss it, of course. I miss it. I miss you guys!"
Meanwhile, Daugherty is currently starring in Relationship Status, a streaming series available on Verizon’s go90. Right now, you can binge both new seasons of the hit original series on go90.