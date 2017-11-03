Brant Daugherty Spills Details About Next 'Fifty Shades' Film & If He'll Appear on 'PLL' Spinoff (Exclusive)

Hollywood hunk Brant Daugherty is poised to make his next big splash in Fifty Shades Freed, but first, he’s heating up screens on the new season of Relationship Status.

From executive producer Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Relationship Status is an anthology series about 20 and 30-something city dwellers who are trying to deal with the challenges of dating in the modern digital age. Also, did we mention that everyone in it is super hot?

Daugherty stopped by the ET Live Studio this morning to dish about the series, his role in Freed and revisit his dramatic exit from Pretty Little Liars.