Bravo Is About to Do Something No Network Has Ever Done! (Exclusive)

Bravo is putting the power in you, the viewers', hands -- literally.

ET can exclusively reveal that the home of the Housewives is launching a first-of-its-kind poll on Instagram today, Friday, Nov. 10, that lets fans plan out the programming schedule for “Black Friday,” aka Nov. 25. This is the first time any network has done this. For the next three days, viewers will be able to vote “bracket style” on a themed marathon that will air the day after Thanksgiving, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT -- and it's all through polls on Bravo's Instagram stories.

The themes include musical performances, “hosts with the most,” costume parties, vow renewals, reinventions, pet milestones, awkward dates and holidays/special events. Head over to the @bravotv Instagram to start voting inside the network’s story right now -- and don’t forget to give @entertainmenttonight a follow while you’re there, too! Bravo will announce the winning theme on Monday, Nov. 13.