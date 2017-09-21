Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Take Relationship 'Day by Day': 'Marriage Is Hard'
Brian Austin Green tries to keep everything in perspective.
On the newest episode of the ...With Brian Austin Green podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star dives into the topic of relationships, getting particularly candid about his own marriage to Megan Fox -- one that has had its share of ups and downs.
"Marriage is hard. It's work. I think for anyone," the 44-year-old actor admits. "When you get to the point that we have, you have kids and you've been married for awhile ... You just take it day by day."
The couple met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, tying the knot in 2010. In 2015, Fox filed for separation, and while the couple has since reconciled -- and welcomed their third child in 2016 -- the experience seems to have given Green appreciation and understanding of love, whether or not it lasts.
"You're in it, and then, if you're not, you look back, and go, 'Well, that was a great 13 years,'" Green explains. "I have no problem with something not working, I really have no expectations."
"Some people look at divorce or things not working as a disappointment, and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive," he adds. "We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship."
Last month, Green opened up to Hollywood Pipeline about potentially expanding his family with Fox.
"I want a girl. I really want a girl," the father of four sons -- three with Fox, and a 15-year-old, Cassius, from a prior relationship -- admitted. "I'm worried that if I try, I'll just get another boy."
Meanwhile, last November, Green took to Instagram with sweet family pictures of his "beautiful babies" with Fox.
