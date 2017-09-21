Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Take Relationship 'Day by Day': 'Marriage Is Hard'

The couple met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, tying the knot in 2010. In 2015, Fox filed for separation, and while the couple has since reconciled -- and welcomed their third child in 2016 -- the experience seems to have given Green appreciation and understanding of love, whether or not it lasts.

"You're in it, and then, if you're not, you look back, and go, 'Well, that was a great 13 years,'" Green explains. "I have no problem with something not working, I really have no expectations."

"Some people look at divorce or things not working as a disappointment, and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive," he adds. "We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship."