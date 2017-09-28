Bridget Marquardt Breaks Silence on Hugh Hefner's Death: 'So Sad'
Bridget Marquardt is reflecting on the life of Hugh Hefner.
The former Girls Next Door star, who dated the Playboy mogul from 2002 to 2009, took to Instagram early Thursday to share her sadness over his passing.
“So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy,” she captioned a photo of the two of them with an emoji of a broken heart.
In E!’s reality show, The Girls Next Door, Marquardt starred alongside Hef and his two other girlfriends at the time, Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison, between 2005 and 2009.
In a recent interview over the summer she revealed she had lost touch with Hefner.
"I was still going back to some of the parties,” Marquardt told Australia’s The Morning Show in July. “Occasionally, my boyfriend [Nick Carpenter and] I would go back. I was still in touch with Hef -- and then we kind of lost contact."
Marquardt isn’t the only former Playboy bunny from the series to speak out. Wilkinson told ET that Hefner “changed” her life and made her the person she is today.
"I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together,” she said.
Hefner died Wednesday of “natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” a statement read. He was 91.