Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' Costume Has Fans Freaking Out -- Here's Why!

Your first look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is finally here!



The 28-year-old actress was spotted on the Atlanta, Georgia, set of the new superhero film on Wednesday, fully dressed in costume as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after her DNA is mixed with that of a Kree alien following an accident.



Larson appeared to be in good spirits during filming, flashing a smile and looking like a true badass in a teal, silver and gray suit.

Backgrid

Fans were quick to comment on the color of costume, with many upset that the suit wasn't red, blue and yellow, like her comic book counterpart. "Great suit, but why on earth is it green?!" one confused fan asked, while another said, "Ummm seriously what the hell is with this outfit. I don't understand..."



However, the blue-ish green hue technically is correct. As CBR.com points out, it's a Kree uniform, one she would have worn before accepting the Captain Marvel title. Green is the color typically associated with Kree warriors in the comics, including the hue worn by the original holder of the title, Mar-Vell (Jude Law), prior to his upgraded red and blue look. There's a chance this is just a flashback scene from Carol's early years, and Larson will still don the more recognizable red, yellow and blue getup throughout the film.



Last July, ET learned at Comic-Con that Captain Marvel would be taking place in the '90s, before the events of the first Iron Man film, before smartphones and, yes, before Tom Holland's Peter Parker was even born!



Hear more on the movie, which is slated for release in March 2019, in the video below.



