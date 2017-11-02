Brie Larson's Stunning Sheer Dress Becomes See-Through Under the Red Carpet Lights -- See the Pic!
Brie Larson's pasties made quite the appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday night.
The 28-year-old actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she went braless in a sheer Chanel dress while attending PORTER Magazine's Incredible Women Gala In Association With Estee Lauder at NeueHouse in Hollywood.
Larson's pasties became visible in photographers' lights -- a malfunction similar to the one Ashley Tisdale suffered at the Mother's Day premiere last year. The Captain Marvel star was otherwise stunning, accessorizing her look with classic Neil Lane jewelry.
Other fashion standouts from the evening included Selma Blair and Charlize Theron, who both weren't afraid to rock a bold lip.
Kate Bosworth, meanwhile, went minimal on her makeup while sporting an embellished floral dress.
And Mary J. Blige showed off her curves in a striking white gown.
Also suffering a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday was Britney Spears, whose nipple slipped out of her costume during her Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas. Watch below.