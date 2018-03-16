Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Taking a Break to 'Find Themselves' (Exclusive)

Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech are just taking some time apart.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Don't Be Tardy star and her minor league pitcher boyfriend split for good, but a source tells ET that the couple is simply taking a break.

"It's not necessarily a split. It's more-so a break to find themselves and grow up a bit before making a big commitment like marriage and then having problems down the road," the source said. "They both have a lot of life they need to experience. This a learning process. If it's meant to be, it'll be."

The source also tells us that there's "no bad blood" between the two, saying, "Michael and Brielle are still communicating and being friendly with one another. It was very clear how much love and respect they have for one another."

A second source who has spent time with Biermann echoed those statements, telling ET, "Not only are they very playful and affectionate, but it was clear they're very supportive of one another's families and careers."

Biermann and Kopech, both 21, started dating in 2016. Back in October, Biermann's mother, Kim Zolciak, told ET that she gave her daughter her blessing to get engaged to Kopech.

"I really do like Michael a lot," Zolciak said at the time. "I think he's a very well-rounded young man. To be so young, so focused, so driven. His family's great. I wouldn't have a problem with it, honestly."

"They have my blessing," she added. "I think she's young. I do think she's young. But back in the day, you know, what, 25, 30 years ago, you know, getting married at 18, 19, 20 was [the norm]."

