Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Want to Get Engaged -- But One Thing Is Holding Them Back! (Exclusive)
When it comes to love, Brielle Biermann has hit a grand slam!
The 20-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star told ET last year that her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech, 21, is “the one.” The blonde beauty sat down with us again on Thursday, and revealed they’re now talking about an engagement and looking at rings!
“I send him rings all the time. I sent him a ring the other day and he said, 'That's horrible!' and I said, ‘Well, it's not for you. Why do you care?' And he said, ‘I like every other ring you usually send me, just not this one,’ Brielle says with a laugh.
“I used to just want a round diamond, but now I want [a ring] like Kim [Kardashian West]. Not that big, but I like the shape, how it's a small band with a diamond. Just one. In that shape,” she explains.
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann Opens Up About Her Boyfriend Michael Kopech: 'I Think He's The One'
However, Brielle, who lives at home with her parents, Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, says there is one thing preventing the couple from taking the next step.
“I just think that I need to move out first… I think [Michael and I] both agree that that is the main thing right now,” Brielle shares. “[My mom is] crying, she's so upset, she's like, ‘You're not moving out, you can't go anywhere!’ and it's like, I have to grow up at some point.”
Brielle tells ET her desire to move out is a topic that will be covered this season on Don’t Be Tardy. In the teaser trailer, Michael asks Brielle to move in with him, much to Kroy’s dismay.
“Kroy and my mom can’t really say much because they did everything backwards. They had KJ, moved in together, then got married," Brielle says. "But I do value and respect their opinions."
MORE: Kim Zolciak Biermann Shares Secrets Behind Her Lasting Marriage to Kroy (Exclusive)
While Brielle was initially determined to fly the coop, she explains why she had a “change of heart as the season went on.”
“No, we’re not living together [right now],” Brielle reveals. “I just feel like maybe it's not so smart to go from living in your parents’ house to living with a man. I think I need to move out on my own and see the real world and not depend on someone. I’m all about independence. I try to pay for everything and he freaks out and tries to be a gentleman and things, but I want to support myself and show that I don’t need a man to fall back on, so I think the only way to really live like that is to live out on my own.”
For now, Brielle and Michael are focused on maintaining their long-distance relationship.
“It's really easy. I think we see each other a lot more than most long-distance relationships,” Brielle notes. “It’s not work. It's really easy. We know each other's schedules and what's going on and I think communication is all at the end of the day that keeps a relationship strong. He's really good at communicating. Me, I'm the worst."
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann Candidly Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'People Are Just Ignorant'
To keep the spark alive, Brielle says Michael constantly pulls out all the stops with sweet gestures.
Describing a particularly romantic date, Brielle gushes, “He had roses, and a book that each month that you open it, it had a month written on it and what happened that month with us, and a paragraph written about it. He made me a candle with my favorite scent. I don't even know how he knew how to make a candle! He made me a box with all these candies in it and he's really thoughtful. He's not about… buying gifts, he’s more about making them and making everything sentimental and I'm like, 'Here, do you want these shoes?’"
With the couple spending more time together in Chicago for Michael’s career, we had to ask Brielle if she’d be interested in following in her mother’s footsteps and perhaps starring in a future Real Housewives spinoff!
“Yeah! I tweeted Andy Cohen and was like, 'How do we get Real Housewives of Chicago going?' As long as it's not like Real Housewives of Atlanta. That’s a little crazy. How about we just have classiness on there? Beverly Hills does it fine, they're still elegant... a little!”
Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays on Bravo.