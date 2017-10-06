Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Want to Get Engaged -- But One Thing Is Holding Them Back! (Exclusive)

When it comes to love, Brielle Biermann has hit a grand slam!

The 20-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star told ET last year that her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech, 21, is “the one.” The blonde beauty sat down with us again on Thursday, and revealed they’re now talking about an engagement and looking at rings!

“I send him rings all the time. I sent him a ring the other day and he said, 'That's horrible!' and I said, ‘Well, it's not for you. Why do you care?' And he said, ‘I like every other ring you usually send me, just not this one,’ Brielle says with a laugh.

“I used to just want a round diamond, but now I want [a ring] like Kim [Kardashian West]. Not that big, but I like the shape, how it's a small band with a diamond. Just one. In that shape,” she explains.