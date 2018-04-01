Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Spend Easter Together, Despite Impending Divorce -- See the Sweet Pic!

Bristol Palin reunited with husband Dakota Meyer on Easter, despite the couple being in the middle of a divorce.

Meyer posted a sweet family photo on Instagram on Sunday, showing the pair smiling with their two children -- 2-year-old son Sailor and 9-month old Atlee -- as well as Palin's 9-year-old son, Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

"Happy Easter! #family#thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen🙏 #purpose," Meyer wrote.

In February, Meyer filed for divorce in Austin, Texas, citing “discord or conflict of personalities" that “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

The pair originally met while filming Amazing America -- Palin's mom, Sarah Palin's show -- in 2014. They were engaged in March 2015, called it off two months later and then went through with the marriage in 2016. Prior to meeting Meyer, Palin was twice engaged to Johnson before breaking it off in 2009.

For more on the couple's split, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Palin Shares Pics of Daughter Willow's Engagement Following Son Track's Arrest

Bristol Palin Celebrates Husband Dakota Meyer's Birthday, Shares Sweet New Family Photos

Dakota Meyer Gushes Over Pregnant Wife Bristol Palin in Sweet Instagram Post: 'I'm So Glad She Chose Me'

Related Gallery