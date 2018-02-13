Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Split

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer have gone their separate ways.

The couple has broken up after a year and a half of marriage, ET has learned.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Meyer filed for divorce from Palin on Thursday, in Austin, Texas, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” The documents state the discord “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Palin and Meyer share two daughters together: 2-year-old Sailor and 9-month old Atlee. Palin is also mom to 9-year-old son Tripp, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston.

Meyer last posted a photo of himself and Palin to Instagram on Jan. 7, while Palin hasn’t posted a photo of them together since Christmas. They no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Meyer and Palin first met while filming her mom, Sarah Palin's, show, Amazing America, in 2014, and announced their engagement in March 2015, but called off their wedding just two months later. After the birth of their daughter, Sailor, the couple got back together, and tied the knot in June 2016.

"Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be," Palin and Meyer told ET at the time.

Palin’s rep has no comment.

