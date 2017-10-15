British Actress Lysette Anthony Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape, London Police Investigating Multiple Claims

The 54-year-old actress -- who currently stars as Marnie Nightingale on the British soap opera Hollyoaks -- described the alleged attack as "pathetic and revolting" and said she spent years trying to forget it.

Anthony said she first met Weinstein in 1982 while starring in the sci-fi fantasy Krull. The two became friends, and one night she came to a house he rented in London. Anthony claimed, "The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me."

"It was the last thing I expected and I fled. I blamed it on myself because I was tired, a bit drunk and therefore so completely off my guard," Anthony said. The actress claimed that Weinstein then began to show up at her house, uninvited.