British Actress Lysette Anthony Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape, London Police Investigating Multiple Claims
British actress Lysette Anthony is the latest woman to come forward with accusations of rape and sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.
In an interview with the Sunday Times published on Sunday, Anthony alleges that the movie mogul attacked her in her home in London in the 1980s, saying that she reported the rape allegations to police last week.
The 54-year-old actress -- who currently stars as Marnie Nightingale on the British soap opera Hollyoaks -- described the alleged attack as "pathetic and revolting" and said she spent years trying to forget it.
Anthony said she first met Weinstein in 1982 while starring in the sci-fi fantasy Krull. The two became friends, and one night she came to a house he rented in London. Anthony claimed, "The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me."
"It was the last thing I expected and I fled. I blamed it on myself because I was tired, a bit drunk and therefore so completely off my guard," Anthony said. The actress claimed that Weinstein then began to show up at her house, uninvited.
WATCH: Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout
Anthony claimed that the producer came to her apartment one morning at 10 a.m. where he allegedly "pushed me inside, rammed me up against a coat rack. He was trying to kiss me and shove me inside."
Anthony further claimed that she tried to push Weinstein off of her, but he was too heavy and she "just gave up."
A spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement to The New Yorker last week, and said Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
In a statement released by the London Metropolitan Police, they confirmed that the Merseyside Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to them on Oct. 11.
"It is alleged that a man sexually assaulted a woman in the late 1980s in West London," the statement read.
The Metropolitan Police said they could not release or confirm the name of the suspect when asked about Anthony's allegations.
However, they did state that they received additional allegations "against the same man" from two other unnamed victims over the last two days.
"On 14 October we received allegations that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 2) in Westminster in 2010 and 2011, and in Camden in 2015," the Metropolitan Police stated. "On 15 October an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 3) in Westminster in 1992."
NEWS: Harvey Weinstein to Receive Private Treatment as London Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation
Police said that the allegations are being investigated by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.
Meanwhile, the New York Police Department also tells ET that they are conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints regarding Weinstein, though no filed complaints have been identified as of this time.
ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well.
Anthony's allegations come one day after Weinstein was kicked out of Motion Picture Academy, while his membership in the British Academy of Film and Television was suspended on Wednesday.
Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by dozens of women who have come forth over the last two weeks, with allegations stretching back over three decades.
Since the sexual misconduct scandal broke last week, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, the independent film studio he co-founded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005. His wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, also announced that she planned to leave him.
NEWS: Angie Everhart and Minka Kelly Come Forward With Stories About Harvey Weinstein
Additionally, the list of accusers has grown, and includes actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, and dozens of others.
Hofmeister, Weinstein's spokesperson, issued a statement to in response to an article the New Yorker ran last week, which read "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement read. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
NEWS: Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Motion Picture Academy
Weinstein is reportedly seeking treatment for sexual addiction. While his original plan was to check into a facility in Europe, he reportedly chose to go to a facility in Arizona. A source told ET that there is a continuing discussion within Weinstein’s team about where he will officially receive his treatment, since the team is worried about information leaking from a live-in treatment facility.
The new plan is for Weinstein “to receive treatment at a private Arizona residence that is isolated from the public eye," the source said, adding that therapists will come to the location and treat him in private one-on-one settings.
For more on the ongoing scandal and the many accusations leveled against Weinstein, watch the video below.