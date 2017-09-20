Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Hanging Out Together Has Fans Going Crazy!

And, it appears as though Spears and Carey have been fans of one another for quite some time. In 2015, Spears admitted to listening to Carey’s "Greatest Hits" album while painting topless.

“I love Mariah Carey,” she said during an interview with the Dan & Maz show. “I was painting in my room. I have an art room and I just paint on the walls and do all this kind of crazy stuff. I bought her new ‘Greatest Hits,’ and her new ‘Infinity’ record yesterday and I was just in there with my top off, just like painting and doing all this artsy fartsy stuff.”

To which Carey replied, “hahaha! @britneyspears's the best! 😄”