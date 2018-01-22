Britney Spears Announces 'Piece of Me' Tour in Summer 2018

Get ready for more Britney Spears!

The 36-year-old pop star took to social media late Monday night to announce the news that she is going on tour. Brit is bringing the Piece of Me tour across North America and Europe.

"You all... I can't tell you how much I miss performing the #PieceOfMe show! Which is why... I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe, and the UK! See you guys this summer," Spears captioned clips of her performing this past New Year's Eve.

She also shared the dates, which run from July 12 through August 24 on her website. One noteworthy performance listed is that Spears will be at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on August 18.

The show will take place just over a year after the tragedy that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert there in May 2017.

Spears recently ended her Las Vegas residency show with an epic New Year's Eve performance. She is currently rumored to be returning to the residency later this year or in 2019.

For more on Britney, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' 5 Greatest Moments From Her Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears Poses in Yellow Bikini in the Sun While the Rest of America Freezes: Pics!

Britney Spears Poses For Cute Pic With Her Sons at 'Beautiful' Hawaiian Resort

Related Gallery