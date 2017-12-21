Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Major New Year's Eve Performance

Britney Spears is saying goodbye to Las Vegas with one last major show!

The 36-year-old singer shared that she will be ending her Piece of Me residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a special performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018.

"Going to be ending 2017 with the last #PieceOfMe show ever and a special performance on @rockineve!! Tune in to ABC on 12/31 starting at 8/7c to watch!! #BRITNEYxRockinEve," Spears, wearing a red lace crop top and jeans, wrote alongside her Instagram video posted on Thursday.

"I'm saying goodbye to Las Vegas in 2017 with a special performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," the pop star says in the clip. "Happy New Year."

Spears is set to perform her hits, "Toxic" and "Work B***h," during the television broadcast. Also set to perform are Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and many more.

The "Born to Make You Happy" songstress confirmed that she would be ending her residency in April, announcing the final dates of her shows.

"As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," Spears said at the time. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Meanwhile, Spears has been enjoying her final performances of the year, as well as spending time with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The New Year’s Eve celebration begins live at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

