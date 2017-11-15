Britney Spears Flaunts Enviable Abs in Selfies at the Gym -- See the Pics!
By
Heading to the gym is work and play for Britney Spears!
The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share selfies of her rock-hard abs.
"🌺🍎🌺🍎," she captioned a slideshow of pics of herself sporting tiny purple shorts and a blue sports bra.
Spears definitely works hard in the gym -- and has the Instagram posts to prove it.
