Britney Spears Goofs Around With Her ‘Love’ Sam Asghari Before Sharing Makeup-Free Pics: 'This Is the Real Me'

Fans were quick to compliment the songstress on her fresh look.

“You don't need make up, you look beautiful natural @britneyspears 😘😘😘,” wrote one follower.

Of course, there was plenty of makeup as Spears hit the stage for her spectacular Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend.

The singer is gearing up for her final shows of the residency, which concludes on Dec. 31.

On Sunday, she shared a cute video showing her having fun with boyfriend Sam Asghari backstage before hitting the stage.

“Goofing around before my show with my love @samasghari 💕,” the smitten star captioned the clip.