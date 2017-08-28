Britney Spears Goofs Around With Her ‘Love’ Sam Asghari Before Sharing Makeup-Free Pics: 'This Is the Real Me'
Will the real Britney Spears please stand up?
The pop princess shared snaps of the “real” her on Instagram on Monday, posing for selfies outside her home, sans makeup.
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass on Whether Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Will Make New Music Together
“On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me … so nice to meet all of you!! 😂” the 35-year-old singer wrote. “I call this my morning coffee at home look. #NoMakeupMonday.”
“If you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye... 😂😜,” she added, acknowledging the black smudges under her eyes.
Fans were quick to compliment the songstress on her fresh look.
“You don't need make up, you look beautiful natural @britneyspears 😘😘😘,” wrote one follower.
Of course, there was plenty of makeup as Spears hit the stage for her spectacular Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend.
The singer is gearing up for her final shows of the residency, which concludes on Dec. 31.
On Sunday, she shared a cute video showing her having fun with boyfriend Sam Asghari backstage before hitting the stage.
“Goofing around before my show with my love @samasghari 💕,” the smitten star captioned the clip.
NEWS: Britney Spears Cried Backstage After Man Stormed the Stage and Was Body Slammed by Security
See more on the couple below.