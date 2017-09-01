Britney Spears Hilariously Calls Out Drunk Fan During Vegas Show -- Watch!

"Why, hello!" the 35-year-old singer dressed in black lingerie and thigh-high boots said to the fan during her song "Freakshow." "Are you OK?"

Spears then asked his name and as she walked up to sign a T-shirt that was given to him, she exclaimed, "Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!"

The audience started laughing and then the singer's dancers escorted him off the stage. "Jesus Christ!" Spears jokingly said making a funny face before starting her performance.