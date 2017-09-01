Britney Spears Hilariously Calls Out Drunk Fan During Vegas Show -- Watch!
Oops, someone had a little too much to drink!
Britney Spears hilariously called out a fan who was brought up on stage during Wednesday night's Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
"Why, hello!" the 35-year-old singer dressed in black lingerie and thigh-high boots said to the fan during her song "Freakshow." "Are you OK?"
Spears then asked his name and as she walked up to sign a T-shirt that was given to him, she exclaimed, "Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!"
The audience started laughing and then the singer's dancers escorted him off the stage. "Jesus Christ!" Spears jokingly said making a funny face before starting her performance.
Last month during her show, Spears blasted the press about the ongoing accusations that she doesn't sing or lip syncs at her Vegas residency. She proved them wrong by performing a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "Lets Give Them Something to Talk About."
Watch her performance in the video below.