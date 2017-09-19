Britney Spears Models Different Outfits in a Fun At-Home ‘Fashion Week’ Montage Video: Watch!
Britney Spears doesn’t need a catwalk to slay! The 35-year-old pop star had some fun on Instagram on Monday, modeling several outfits in her house in a fierce montage video.
“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” the “Work B**ch” singer quipped.
WATCH: Britney Spears Spent Over $10 Million in 2016 -- Here's What She Splurged On!
In the clip, Brit struts her stuff to Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason” as she walks around different parts of her home.
For her first look, Britney sports an off-the-shoulder red mini-dress and black heels, doing a cute spin for the camera.
She then embraces her inner cowgirl in a white crop top, Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots, and a wide-brimmed hat. Naturally her toned abs looked flawless as she looped her fingers through the loops in her short shorts.
Britney wasn’t afraid to go bold, looking edgy and – dare we say it – slightly bridal in a bedazzled white mini-dress, whipping her hair back and forth.
MORE: Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Show Sweet PDA at Disneyland Celebrating Her Sons' Bdays: Pics!
She concluded the show in a bright yellow, skin-tight dress, giving a final heel kick.
Clearly Brit doesn’t mind splurging in the name of fashion! Watch the clip below to see what she spent $10 million on in 2016: