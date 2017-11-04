Britney Spears Opens Children’s Cancer Foundation Campus in Las Vegas
Britney Spears gave back to the city of Las Vegas in a big way.
The 35-year-old singer attended the opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears Campus in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.
The center comes after Spears donated $1 million from the ticket sales of her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood.
The entertainer was all smiles and rocked a black long-sleeve mini-dress as she cut the ceremonial ribbon.
"I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” Spears said, per People. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”
