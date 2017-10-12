Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas Stage for the First Time Since Shooting: 'We'll Get Through This Together'
Britney Spears is back on the stage.
The Piece of Me singer performed in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, for the first time since the Oct. 1 mass shooting in the city, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured.
"Before I start the show, I just wanna say we're here for you," the 35-year-old pop star told concertgoers. "You're here for us, and we're gonna get through this together."
Additionally, Britney and her dancers kicked off the show wearing caps that bared the message, "Vegas Strong."
After the shooting, Britney and other Vegas staple artists shared their sadness on social media.
"Completely heartbroken over the news this morning," Spears wrote on Instagram. "Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers."
