Britney Spears Sells a Painting for $10,000 to Raise Money for Las Vegas Massacre Memorial
Britney Spears has given her paintings a purpose.
The 35-year-old singer, who recently showed off her artistic skills on Instagram, sold a painting she created to Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach for $10,000 at a charity auction at Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel on Monday for Vegas Cares, which is raising money to commission an art piece in memory of the victims of last month's tragic domestic terror attack in the Nevada city.
MORE: Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and More Stars React to Deadly Texas Church Shooting
"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," Spears said in a video message, Vegas' WKLA reports. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity. I love you, Vegas."
Good to see her work helping out a good cause.
MORE: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Painting Skills in Short Shorts and a Sports Bra -- Watch!
Spears was one of many celebrities to speak out with messages of love following the Vegas attack.
Watch the video below for what she had to say.