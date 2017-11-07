Britney Spears Sells a Painting for $10,000 to Raise Money for Las Vegas Massacre Memorial

"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," Spears said in a video message, Vegas' WKLA reports. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity. I love you, Vegas."

Good to see her work helping out a good cause.