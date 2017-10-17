Britney Spears Shares Kissable Moments With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Romantic Video Montage
Britney Spears is smitten!
On Monday night, both the 35-year-old pop princess and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a video montage to Instagram of their romantic, PDA-filled moments.
"C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove," Spears captioned the post.
Asghari was also feeling the love, writing: "Some classic vibes with @britneyspears ❤️❤️❤️."
In one snippet, Spears is seen being twirled by her guy before ending the dance move with a kiss.
A more scantily-clad clip shows the "Slave 4 U" singer sitting on shirtless Asghari's lap while wearing a bikini. She then pops up and gives him a big smooch.
For her final video, Spears uses the bunny filter and is seen in the backseat with her guy, who goes in for a kiss.
The mother of two first opened up about her relationship with Asghari in January, when she called him "really cute."
During an interview with CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7 in Dallas, Spears shared that she first met her beau when he starred in her music video for "Slumber Party."
"We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time," she recalled. "We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."
Since then, the two haven't traveled too far without one another.
Check out another PDA-filled moment with this adorable couple: