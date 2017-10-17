Britney Spears Shares Kissable Moments With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Romantic Video Montage

The mother of two first opened up about her relationship with Asghari in January, when she called him "really cute."

During an interview with CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7 in Dallas, Spears shared that she first met her beau when he starred in her music video for "Slumber Party."

"We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time," she recalled. "We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."