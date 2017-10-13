Britney Spears Shows Off Her Painting Skills in Short Shorts and a Sports Bra -- Watch!

Spears returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday night for her first performance since the Oct. 1 mass shooting in the city, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured.

"Before I start the show, I just wanna say we're here for you," the pop star told concertgoers, wearing a hat with the message "Vegas Strong." "You're here for us, and we're gonna get through this together."

See more in the video below.