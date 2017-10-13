Britney Spears Shows Off Her Painting Skills in Short Shorts and a Sports Bra -- Watch!
Britney Spears is showing off her artistic side.
The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself painting outdoors in short shorts and a sports bra.
Brit Brit intensely stares at her canvases in the video, as she paints colorful flowers and swirls. "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" she captioned the clip.
Spears returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday night for her first performance since the Oct. 1 mass shooting in the city, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured.
"Before I start the show, I just wanna say we're here for you," the pop star told concertgoers, wearing a hat with the message "Vegas Strong." "You're here for us, and we're gonna get through this together."
