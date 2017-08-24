Britney Spears Shows Off Impeccable Abs While Working Out to Her Own Music -- Watch!

During an interview with Women's Health, Spears admitted that she doesn't like to spend a lot of time in the gym. "I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she explained. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio -- usually running -- move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."

Here's a look at another one of Spears' workout moves.