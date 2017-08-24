Britney Spears Shows Off Impeccable Abs While Working Out to Her Own Music -- Watch!
Get it, Britney Spears!
The 35-year old singer took to Instagram this week to show off her toned body and give fans a quick glimpse of her outdoor workout routine.
"Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!" she captioned a video of herself on Tuesday, wearing burgundy shorts and a red sports bra. And, playing in the background was her hit song, “Hot as Ice.”
The next day she posted a mirror selfie of herself at the gym, simply captioning it, “Staying focused.”
This isn’t the first time Spears has showed off her chiseled abs during a sweat session. Earlier this year, she posted a video to Instagram of herself and her personal trainer doing a set of side lunges with weights.
"Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing," Spears captioned the video.
During an interview with Women's Health, Spears admitted that she doesn't like to spend a lot of time in the gym. "I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she explained. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio -- usually running -- move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."
Here's a look at another one of Spears' workout moves.