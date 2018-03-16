Britney Spears Shows Off Epic Abs in New Workout Video, Shares Throwback Bikini Shot

Ya betta work, Brit!

Britney Spears is keeping her toned body tight and wants her fans to know it. In a new Instagram clip, the 36-year-old pop star shared some footage from her workout.

Wearing a yellow sports bra and blue striped short shorts, Britney lifts weights and does some aerobic stretching, keeping a brisk pace while going through the routine.

Her hard work clearly paid off! Britney later shared a shot of herself in a form-fitted white off-the-shoulder dress.

The “Stronger” singer also shared a throwback photo of herself in a bikini top and tiny white shots, showing off her impressive abs.

🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Britney is staying in shape for her summer tour across North America and Europe. The concerts will feature her Piece of Me show from her Las Vegas residency and run from July 12 through Aug. 24.

👒👯‍♀️☘️🕊☘️👯‍♀️👒 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

"She misses a routine and wants to have one," a source previously told ET of the tour. "She will be touring places she hasn’t toured in years and loves to go visit, so that was also appealing to her."

🎀🌹🎀 #tbt 📷: Mark Liddell A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

For more from Britney’s upcoming tour, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears to Be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards for Her Support of LGBTQ Community

Britney Spears Praises Boyfriend Sam Asghari: He 'Inspires Me to Be a Better Person'

Why Britney Spears Is Taking Her Las Vegas ‘Piece of Me’ Show on Tour (Exclusive)

Related Gallery