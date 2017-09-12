Britney Spears Spent Over $10 Million in 2016 -- Here's What She Splurged On!

While the sum may be surprising, according to Forbes, the singer made $30.5 million last year and continues to make millions from her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, as well as through tours.

According to the docs, Spears loves to indulge in massages, grooming and getting her nails done, which added up to $122,613. Her wardrobe costs were $69,668, and she spent $24,392 on makeup and hairdressing. Her pet care is also quite pricey, totaling $29,852 for all of 2016.