Britney Spears Spent Over $10 Million in 2016 -- Here's What She Splurged On!
Britney Spears is a big spender!
ET obtained documents filed in Spears' conservatorship, which showed that the "Piece of Me" singer spent $10,956,873.91 in 2016.
While the sum may be surprising, according to Forbes, the singer made $30.5 million last year and continues to make millions from her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, as well as through tours.
According to the docs, Spears loves to indulge in massages, grooming and getting her nails done, which added up to $122,613. Her wardrobe costs were $69,668, and she spent $24,392 on makeup and hairdressing. Her pet care is also quite pricey, totaling $29,852 for all of 2016.
The singer also loves to shop at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond, spending hundreds at a time during her trips there. Spears also frequented grocery stores like Vons, Whole Foods, Ralph, Albertsons and Sprouts.
The docs also show that Spears has a $500 weekly ACH transfer to her mother, Lynne Spears, and that her total property and assets at the end of 2016 were $55,745,288.
In 2015, court records showed that Spears remained under personal and financial conservatorships more than seven years after her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer, Andrew Wallet, were placed in charge of both her well-being and her estate in early 2008.
Spears was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in February of 2008, one month after her highly-publicized breakdown, which put the then-26-year-old in an involuntary psychiatric hold at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Eight months later, her father and Wallet became the singer's official, full-time co-conservators.
