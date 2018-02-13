Britney Spears to Be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards for Her Support of LGBTQ Community

Britney Spears is being recognized for more than just her pop music prowess.

The 36-year-old singer is to receive the Vanguard Award at this year's 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for her support of the LGBTQ community.

"Honored to be receiving the Vanguard Award at the @GLAAD Media Awards this year!" Spears tweeted after the announcement was made on Tuesday. "The LGBTQ community means the absolute world to me and inspires me every day. I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all!!"

Spears in in good company! Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas, Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, Eric McCormack, Josh Hutcherson and Patricia Arquette.

“An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans -- from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD. “She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.”

The GLAAD Awards will take place on Thursday, April 12, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

