Britney Spears Wears 'Baby One More Time'-Inspired Outfit -- Watch!
Even Britney Spears is obsessed with her "Baby One More Time" schoolgirl look.
The 35-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a video of her latest at-home fashion show, which included a classy, white number, a cowgirl-inspired look and an homage to the music video of her first big hit.
"👯🍎👯," Spears captioned the video.
Friday's fashion fun wasn't the first time the mother of two has thrown it back to one of her iconic looks. Spears sported the schoolgirl get-up with James Corden in her "Carpool Karaoke" segment last year.
