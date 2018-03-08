Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles 'Out of the ICU and Healing' After Tragic Accident That Killed Her Daughter

A post on Ruthie Ann Miles' official Twitter account has given her fans an update on her health after the Broadway star was involved in a horrific car accident on Monday in Brooklyn, New York, when a car allegedly struck her, her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, as well as her friend, Lauren Lew, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

Abigail and Joshua were killed, while Miles -- who's pregnant -- and Lew are hospitalized.

On Thursday, a message posted to the account shared that the Tony Award-winning actress is recovering, and that thankfully, her unborn child is unharmed.

"Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain," the statement reads. "We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of the ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed."

The message concludes with a heartbreaking mention of Joshua and Abigail.

"Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein [Miles' legal last name] families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the arms of Jesus," the statement continues. "Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy."

According to the NYPD, a 44-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and struck Miles, Lew, their children and another adult male on Monday afternoon at the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue. The investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Miles and her family, and as of this writing, has raised more than $390,000.

Miles is best known for winning the 2015 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Lady Thiang in The King and I, and also had a recurring guest role on The Americans. She was slated to reprise her Tony-winning role as Lady Thiang when The King and I opens in London at the Palladium Theatre, with previews on June 21. The show is set to open on July 3.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and heartbreaking situation," Trafalgar Entertainment Group, the producers of the London production, said in a statement to ET on Tuesday. "Our focus and concern right now is for Ruthie and her family. Given our respect for Ruthie and her privacy, we won’t be commenting further at this time.”

