Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Seriously Injured, 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Crash

Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles was involved in a horrific car crash on Monday in Brooklyn, New York, when a car allegedly struck her, her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, as well as her friend, Lauren Lew, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

Abigail and Joshua were killed, while Miles -- who's pregnant -- and Lew are hospitalized. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Miles, the actress is now in critical condition.

The NYPD tells ET in a statement that police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians at the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue on Monday. Abigail and Joshua were pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered two adult females and two children, a male and a female, on the pavement with various injuries to their heads and bodies," the statement reads. "EMS also responded to the scene and removed all four pedestrians to Methodist Hospital where the children, a 4-year-old female and a 1-year-old male, were pronounced deceased."

"The preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the 44-year-old female operator of a 2016 Volvo S60 sedan was traveling westbound on 9th Street when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians," the statement continues. "The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked and unoccupied car before coming to a stop. The operator was removed to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing."

The Broadway community has reached out to Miles after the tragedy, including Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can't please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.

Ruthie Ann Miles Fund https://t.co/Spsy7MAsBP — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

This is in support of Lauren Lew and her family, who were also struck by yesterday's tragedy, along with @RuthieAnnMiles. Unimaginable.

Help if you can. https://t.co/R7MJZkrsaF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

Miles is best known for winning the 2015 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Lady Thiang in The King and I, and also had a recurring guest role on The Americans. She was slated to reprise her Tony-winning role as Lady Thiang when The King and I opens in London at the Palladium Theatre, with previews on June 21. The show is set to open on July 3.

ET spoke with Miles after her 2015 Tony win, where she talked about her Korean mother, specifically, her mother's relationship with Abigail.

Getty Images

"[Her] crazy level when I was younger was, like, 10 and a half, but now that she's watching my daughter, she's like, one and a half," she joked. "She's so different. To my daughter, she's the coolest grandma ever."

