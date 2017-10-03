Bromance Alert! Ryan Seacrest & Jensen Ackles Dish on Their Days as Roommates Throwing ‘Pellet Ice Parties’

“Are you kidding me?” responded the Supernatural star, pointing out his hair in an epic throwback pic of the two. “You can compete because I’ve got frosted tips and who wants that? Nobody.”

Seacrest then shared how the photo was taken at their “pellet ice party,” which they threw because they were able to score free ice from a nearby Chinese restaurant. The bash was also attended by Tatiana Ali, who can be seen in the background of the pic.

"It was a long time ago, my friend," Ackles, 39, reminisced. "You were on the radio. You were doing a morning show. I was doing a soap opera. We were the E-list."

Seacrest also tweeted the photo, alongside a recreation with Ripa, pointing out that Ackles -- who has been married to actress Danneel Harris since 2010 -- still gets the girls.

“My old roomie @JensenAckles and I, then and now,” he wrote. “He still gets the girl and I still get the side eye. #kellyandryan.”