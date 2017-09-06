Brooke Shields Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pic From 'Law & Order: SVU' Set
Brooke Shields gave her Instagram followers an inside look into what it's like on the set of Law & Order: SVU.
The 52-year-old actress nabbed a recurring role on season 19 of the long-running NBC series, and shared a pic earlier this week of her shooting with SVU's leading lady, Mariska Hargitay.
"Back to work! In deep discussion with @therealmariskahargitay #BTS," Shields captioned the behind-the-scenes photo.
Shields announced last month that she would be joining the show, and hinted as to what fans can expect from her new role. “I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” she said in a statement. “I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”
Though specific details on her part are being kept under wraps, Shields' character is expected to shake things up for Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
