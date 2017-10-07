Brooklyn Beckham Plants a Kiss on Chloe Grace Moretz at Soccer Game in Ireland

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz are smitten with each other.

The two couldn't contain their PDA at a soccer match on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Moretz took to Instagram Stories to show off her reunion with Beckham, as they started the day at the Guinness brewery with her brothers, Trevor and Colin, before heading off to the soccer game. The 20-year-old actress is currently in Ireland filming her new movie, The Window.