Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Has ‘Fangirls’ at College
Freshman year in college is tough for everyone, especially if you have fans beating down your door.
Brooklyn Beckham, the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, recently revealed that there are some starstruck fellow students at his school in New York City.
"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school," he told The Cut. "Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'"
RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham Admits to Getting Shy While Photographing Models, Loves His 'Old-Man Style'
The famous teen did say that things have improved as the semester has gone on. "They understand and they respect it, but it’s just at the beginning, it’s such a shock to them, so it’s fine," he added.
Beckham already has a book of photography out, titled What I See, and has ten million followers on Instagram. But he's still willing to learn, as he explained to ET back in August, when he talked about his college plans.
PICS: Brooklyn Beckham's Photography Exhibit Becomes a Stylish Family Affair
"I mean, I love taking photos," he said. "So I think this is it for me. I've been interning for [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight, which was really fun, it was really cool to do. He's an awesome guy. He puts me to work!"
Beckham's parents are going to miss their oldest son too. His soccer star dad David was spotted dropping him off in late August, and his mom Victoria shared a sweet pic of the two on Instagram, congratulating her baby on his big move.
RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off New 'Mama's Boy' Tattoo -- See the Pics!
"We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x," she wrote.
For more on Beckham's growing photography career, check out the video below!