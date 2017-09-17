Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Has ‘Fangirls’ at College

Freshman year in college is tough for everyone, especially if you have fans beating down your door.

Brooklyn Beckham, the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, recently revealed that there are some starstruck fellow students at his school in New York City.

"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school," he told The Cut. "Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'"