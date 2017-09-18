Brooklyn Beckham Says He’s Missing ‘My Girl’ Chloe Grace Moretz in Sweet Instagram Post
Young love!
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, took to Instagram on Sunday to share how much he’s missing his girl.
The 18-year-old photography student tagged his girlfriend, actress Chloe Grace Moretz, in the sweet post. The pair sparked talk of a reconciliation with social media posts in August.
“These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl,” he captioned a black-and-white pic showing him chilling in bed watching Game of Thrones. It appeared he had what looked like someone's leg, possibly Moretz's, lying across his lap.
The 20-year-old actress replied to the post with a heart and rose emoji.
Beckham recently relocated to New York to study at the Parsons School of Design.
On Monday, he distracted himself from missing loved ones, by heading to the gym and lifting weights.
“Working to failure @crossfitunionsquare , a LOT of work to be done though,” he captioned a video from the gym, showing him struggling towards the end of the clip.
See Beckham talk to ET about his photography dreams and famous family in the video below.