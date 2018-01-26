News

Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off New Tattoo of Childhood Nickname

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Brooklyn Beckham is paying tribute to himself!

The budding photographer took to Instagram on Friday to unveil his latest tattoo: the name "Buster" written above his belly button. Brooklyn was called that by his parents as a child, and his dad, David Beckham, got a tattoo of the nickname written in cursive on his neck in 2015. 

"Cheers to this man @mr.k_tats," Brooklyn captioned the pic, tagging the tattoo artist. 

On Wednesday, Brooklyn spent the night dining at Salt Bae's restaurant, Nusr-Et, sharing an Instagram video of the Turkish chef in action. 

"I tried but I will leave it up to the master next time! 😂 Unbelievable, thank you for having us @nusr_et," he wrote alongside a video of himself trying to salt his dish. 

