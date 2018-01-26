Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off New Tattoo of Childhood Nickname

Brooklyn Beckham is paying tribute to himself!

The budding photographer took to Instagram on Friday to unveil his latest tattoo: the name "Buster" written above his belly button. Brooklyn was called that by his parents as a child, and his dad, David Beckham, got a tattoo of the nickname written in cursive on his neck in 2015.

"Cheers to this man @mr.k_tats," Brooklyn captioned the pic, tagging the tattoo artist.

Cheers to this man @mr.k_tats A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:34am PST

On Wednesday, Brooklyn spent the night dining at Salt Bae's restaurant, Nusr-Et, sharing an Instagram video of the Turkish chef in action.

"I tried but I will leave it up to the master next time! 😂 Unbelievable, thank you for having us @nusr_et," he wrote alongside a video of himself trying to salt his dish.

@nusr_et A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 24, 2018 at 6:18pm PST

