Brooklyn Beckham Sweetly Supports Mom Victoria Backstage at Her NYFW Show, Rocks Safety Pin Earring
Victoria Beckham certainly has a supportive family!
The designer's husband, David Beckham, and their 18-year-old son, Brooklyn, were spotted sitting front row next to British Vogue Editor In Chief Edward Enninful during the former Spice Girl's Spring/Summer show at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
Brooklyn also shared Instagram video of the show, writing, "very proud," in the caption.
And he snagged a chic shot of his mom on the runway, showing off his photography skills.
Victoria got to hug her equally stylish son backstage, where he can be seen sporting a safety pin earring.
It's a definite statement piece, but it's unclear if it's a nod to punk style, or as part of a wider movement of stars wearing safety pins to show their support and willingness to stand up for vulnerable groups like immigrants, minorities, or LGBT individuals.
Of course, David was happy for his accomplished wife as well, sharing a pic of himself and Brooklyn at the show. "Great show today very proud to be in NYC with this handsome young man @victoriabeckham 🔥," he wrote.
The designer's mom also came by to support her daughter. Victoria posted a post-show pic with her mom, Jackie Adams, writing, "Post show lunch with family x love u so much!!! X @jackie.adams."
